The San Jose gunman appeared to specifically target his victims, sheriff says
The gunman who killed nine colleagues at a light rail yard in Northern California before taking his own life appeared to target his victims, a sheriff told CNN on Thursday. During Wednesday morning's rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) property in San Jose, the shooter -- identified as Sam Cassidy -- told a local union official there that "I'm not going to shoot you," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.www.jacksonprogress-argus.com