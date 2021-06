Molly Fisher, The Forest Scout‘s Female Athlete of the Year, was not an immediate star. In fact, she was only expected to play a handful of minutes at the varsity level. “We had a talk at the beginning of my sophomore year. He told me I would split games between JV and varsity, but I would only play about four minutes a game on varsity. I ended up starting the second game of the varsity Thanksgiving tournament, which are the first games of the year. After that, I was put in the starting lineup the whole year. Coach Wilhelm told me after the tournament that he knew by the first week of practice that I would not be playing on JV,” Fisher said.