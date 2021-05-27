NM Edges Closer to 60% Full Vaccination Rate
State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser says thus far New Mexico’s proportion of COVID-19 variants of concern “is about what we expect” and following national trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have designated three tiers of COVID-19 variants: ones that are of interest, concern and high consequence. The latter category would include variants with a significant reduction of vaccine effectiveness but, thus far, no variants of high consequence have been detected in US.www.sfreporter.com