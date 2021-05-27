Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

GOP counters Biden's infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President's adviser slams opposition

jacksonprogress-argus.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President's closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House's proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning, just ahead...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Senate Gop#Gop#Republicans#The White House#Cnn#Americans#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Biden Touts $1.2T Infrastructure Deal, Faces Skepticism in Senate

President Joe Biden and Senate negotiators secured a once-elusive bipartisan deal on infrastructure reform Thursday, but they are now confronting the hardest part of their challenge: selling the plan to skeptical members in order to get it signed into law. Biden and Democrats, however, are tasked with an even more...
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Biden gives green light to bipartisan infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways and helping stimulate the economy. “We have a deal,” Biden told reporters, flanked by Democratic and Republican senators who wrote the $1.2...
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Why the infrastructure deal is so important for Joe Biden

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will validate a foundational pillar of his presidency on Thursday -- a quest to court Republicans across Congress' poisoned divides -- if he signs off on a hard won bipartisan infrastructure deal. Biden's patience seems to have delivered a Senate compromise on the issue that...