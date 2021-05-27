Senior story: Owen Howard, East Mecklenburg High
When asked to describe his senior year at East Mecklenburg High, Owen Howard chose some very wise words given the year these students have had: "One Big Scramble." Owen is an automotive gearhead. He restored a 1997 Mazda Miata that had fallen into disrepair. Much of his time at East Meck was in automotive classes. His biggest highlight was when the Automotive 2 class finally got the electrical system for a car all hooked up and working. They had spent nearly a month working on the system.www.cms.k12.nc.us