Senior story: Owen Howard, East Mecklenburg High

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked to describe his senior year at East Mecklenburg High, Owen Howard chose some very wise words given the year these students have had: "One Big Scramble." Owen is an automotive gearhead. He restored a 1997 Mazda Miata that had fallen into disrepair. Much of his time at East Meck was in automotive classes. His biggest highlight was when the Automotive 2 class finally got the electrical system for a car all hooked up and working. They had spent nearly a month working on the system.

