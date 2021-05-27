Cancel
QuikTrip OK’d for Lindbergh-Lemay Ferry

callnewspapers.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new QuikTrip will be built and an existing one will close under a plan for redevelopment of a corner near the mall. The County Council unanimously approved a plan April 20 for a new QuikTrip at the corner of Lindbergh and Lemay Ferry that would replace the existing one at 3475 Lemay Ferry. The new gas station will replace a number of stores at the corner, including the Lindbergh Tire and Auto Center, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and the Watering Bowl dog daycare. The new medical marijuana dispensary that just opened next to the sites, Proper Cannabis, will remain.

callnewspapers.com
