When you make a purchase at a NH Liquor & Wine Outlet, you’re helping neighbors. It’s true; since its founding in 1934, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) has generated over $4 billion for the Granite State’s General Fund through wine and spirits sales at its 72 NH Liquor & Wine Outlets. These funds support essentials like education and health and social services. Plus, over the past five years, the NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers to raise more than $3 million for nonprofit organizations including The Music Hall. The NHLC has served as our official Wine and Liquor Beverage Sponsor since 2017. The benefits of this partnership extend to you: discount coupons come with your tickets and you can sign up for the NH Liquor & Wine Outlets newsletter on our concessions site.