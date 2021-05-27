Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

June 15-17 “Listening Sessions” on New EPA Methane Rule; Register by June 9

sunflower-alliance.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking the first step to develop a proposed rule to reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing sources in the oil and natural gas industry, beginning with a broad public outreach effort to gather community and stakeholder input. These activities include convening listening sessions for stakeholders, and opening a public docket for pre-proposal comments.

www.sunflower-alliance.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#Natural Gas#New Epa Methane Rule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPhys.org

Ethane proxies for methane in oil and gas emissions

Measuring ethane in the atmosphere shows that the amounts of methane going into the atmosphere from oil and gas wells and contributing to greenhouse warming is higher than suggested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to an international team of scientists who spent three years flying over three areas of the U.S. during all four seasons.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Mining Company Joins Supreme Court Fray on EPA Climate Rules

Issue of ‘vast importance’ needs resolution, petition says. Coal company Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC added the latest request to a stack of petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate carbon from coal-fired power plants under...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure guidelines

The biggest U.S. oil and gas trade association released new industry guidelines for energy companies to track and report greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to address the sector's carbon footprint. The American Petroleum Institute, which includes Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, said the framework aims to standardize the...
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

EPA to Update Air Toxics Data for Justice Communities More Often

Environmental justice communities will have more access to air toxics information through public updates to emissions information made every year, the EPA says. The agency announced Wednesday that national air toxics data and risk estimates, released every three to four years since 2002, will now be shared “faster and more regularly with the public” in efforts to increase transparency for pollution-burdened areas.
David City, NEColumbus Telegram

David City, EPA working on water issues

David City Water and Wastewater Supervisor Aaron Gustin met with representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency on June 11 to discuss the state of the city's water and wastewater treatment facilities. Gustin said David City is in constant communication with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). "We report to them on...
Agricultureocj.com

Farming for Cleaner Water — Upper Scioto gets EPA funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of “Farmer to Farmer” grants around the country totaling over $9.9 million to 11 organizations. This includes $853,866 to the American Farmland Trust for Farming for Cleaner Water in the Upper Scioto River Watershed. This includes areas north of Columbus and Marysville to Kenton, Marion and Bucyrus.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Mapping methane sources in Paris

A potent greenhouse gas, methane is released by many sources, both human and natural. Large cities emit significant amounts of methane, but in many cases the exact emission sources are unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have conducted mobile measurements of methane and its sources throughout Paris. Their findings suggest that the natural gas distribution network, the sewage system and furnaces of buildings are ideal targets for methane reduction efforts.
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Study Offers Plan to Overcome Hurdles for Hydrogen Energy

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. is counting on hydrogen to play a significant role in the low-carbon economy of the future, but fundamental questions about transportation, storage and cost need to be addressed in order to integrate hydrogen gas into the nation’s existing infrastructure, according to a preliminary study from a new research program at The University of Texas at Austin.
Environmentdweb.news

What it will take to achieve affordable carbon removal

A pair of companies have begun designing what could become Europe’s largest direct-air capture plant, capable of capturing as much as a million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and burying it deep beneath the floor of the North Sea. The sequestered climate pollution will be sold as carbon...
Businessmanisteenews.com

Company defends use of toxic chemicals to fight plant fire

A company whose northern Illinois chemical plant was heavily damaged in a fire last week defended its use of firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals Wednesday, saying crews had taken steps to contain the material. An industrial team hired by Lubrizol Inc., parent company of Chemtool, used foam containing PFAS compounds...
Environmentthe360mag.com

Colonial Chemical Wins EPA Green Chemical Awards

Suga®Boost surfactants consume less energy to create, are biodegradable, and are derived from plant-based materials, with performance that demonstrates potential to replace EO-containing surfactants such as SLES and APEs. This surfactant group is also a winner in the 2021 EPA Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Program, specifically in the focus area of The Design of Greener Chemicals. Colonial Chemical is being recognized for developing Suga®Boost surfactant blends that use more environmentally friendly chemicals than traditional cleaning surfactants.
Economyvendingmarketwatch.com

NAMA comments on Energy Star Version 3.0 water cooler final specification

The National Automatic Merchandising Association commended Energy Star's updated standards that create new definitions and categories for water coolers and energy consumption based on factors such as location traffic volume. NAMA senior director of external affairs Mike Goscinski today issued the following statement Environmental Protection Agency’s release of the ENERGY...
Congress & Courtsedf.org

Sen. Ossoff Introduces Legislation to Incentivize American Solar Manufacturing Jobs

“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act introduced by Senator Jon Ossoff will help position the American solar energy industry to be competitive in the global marketplace. The bill establishes tax credits to incentivize the manufacturing and production of solar energy technology in the United States. And that expansion of clean and renewable energy production will create jobs, help revitalize American manufacturing, and play a major role in our fight to combat the climate crisis.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Tellurian applies for new Driftwood pipeline project

Tellurian’s subsidiary Driftwood Pipeline has filed an application to construct and operate a new pipeline to serve Southwest Louisiana and reduce emissions. The application has been submitted to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The new pipeline is designed and routed to connect the supply located 21 miles (33.7...
Kapolei, HIKITV.com

Oahu plant ordered to pay nearly $200K for Clean Air Act violations

Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with AES Hawaii over Clean Air Act violations. The plant in Kapolei must pay over $199,000 in penalties. The EPA says in 2020, the plant had corroded piping and equipment, insufficient staff training, and improper labeling and documentation of one...