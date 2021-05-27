June 15-17 “Listening Sessions” on New EPA Methane Rule; Register by June 9
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking the first step to develop a proposed rule to reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing sources in the oil and natural gas industry, beginning with a broad public outreach effort to gather community and stakeholder input. These activities include convening listening sessions for stakeholders, and opening a public docket for pre-proposal comments.www.sunflower-alliance.org