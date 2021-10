COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity volleyball team outlasted La Salle for a 3-2 victory here Thursday, Oct. 7. Scores per set were 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-8. "After trading sets through the first four, the Hawks started the fifth set with new found determination and worked together to put away the Lightening," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "We had some girls who were a little off tonight, but they know they have to keep moving forward, and they did that in that fifth set."

