This week affords him a chance to look back because it’s the U.S. Open and it’s Torrey Pines. Both represent a low point and a turning point in the rough road back. Spieth had gone three years without winning and two years without seriously contending when he showed up at Winged Foot last September for the U.S. Open. It was not a course to get by on smoke and mirrors, and he went up in flames.