LA singer-songwriter Max Embers released his latest single and music video “got to get you” on. Upon first glance, the song’s title may lead one to expect lyrics about wanting a relationship. However, Embers admits that the message is actually derived from the feeling of the never-ending process of getting to know yourself. “I’ve spent hours philosophizing about what it means to settle into yourself as you get older,” says Embers. “Coming closer and closer to the version of you that feels most authentic and real.” The song references everything Embers – and many others – discover in life: love, fulfillment, success, and escapes from reality.