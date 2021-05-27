Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Watch now: Our illustrated guide to Shakespeare's 'King Lear'

By Text by Judith Newmark
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns to Forest Park with what promises to be a majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” Not familiar with the tragic tale of the monarch who’s an extremely poor judge of character? We break it down for you.

www.stltoday.com
