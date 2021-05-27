Cancel
Congress & Courts

Republicans Release $928 Billion Counteroffer on Infrastructure

By Michael Rainey
The Fiscal Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans unveiled the outline of a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion plan. As expected, the one-page outline focuses on what lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia called “core physical infrastructure” and leaves out many of the more expansive provisions included in the Biden plan, such as community-based elder care and investments in green energy – elements that GOP negotiator Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming called “socialism camouflaged as infrastructure.”

