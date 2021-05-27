Cancel
Beaumont, TX

LIT named one of 100 Best Community Colleges in America, as cited by Newsweek Magazine

 22 days ago

BEAUMONT – In a story picked up by Newsweek Magazine in its May 17, 2021 issue, LIT was ranked 70 out of 100 Best Community Colleges in the U.S., according to Stacker.com. Stacker administers a newswire service for local and national news partners including “Newsweek, MSN, Hearst Newspapers and more,” its website said. The company combines data analysis with editorial context, “drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.“

