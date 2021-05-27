Cancel
Annie's Culinary Corner: Pick-your-prep dip

APG of Wisconsin
 29 days ago

I realize this column should probably be featuring spring produce, but wanted to share this truly delicious hummus substitute using nutritious eggplant. Adapted from Bon Appetit and Cookie and Kate food blog, it’s a version of baba ganoush, from the Eastern Mediterranean area. It is simple to prepare, using either of the following cooking methods, preferably with a food processor, but you could simply use a fork. Make it as smoky as you wish using liquid smoke. To counteract any bitterness, prepare the eggplant soon after bringing it home and don’t skimp on the salt.

