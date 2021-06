The UK has reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days - with 10,321 cases reported on Saturday. Cases of the virus have been on the rise in the UK recently, with the new, highly transmissible Delta variant leading to rapid rises in infections. A total of 63,764 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the UK in the last 7 days - up 33% compared to the previous 7-day period.