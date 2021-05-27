WDFW seeks feedback on plan to distribute $40 million in relief funding to commercial fishing, charter fishing, seafood processing and shellfish aquaculture industry members
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for feedback from commercial fishers, shellfish growers, charter boat owners, seafood processors, and members of the public as it develops a spending plan for $40 million in federal relief funding for industry members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.wdfw.wa.gov