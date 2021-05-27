AAA predicts #MemorialDay #travelers will pay highest #GasPrices since 2014.

European stock markets rose in early trade Monday, with the DAX in Frankfurt hitting a new all-time high and the FTSE 100 making a fresh post-pandemic high above 7180 as the broadly positive mood in equity markets continued to override concerns about inflation. Travel shares like IAG (LON:ICAG) and EasyJet (LON:EZJ) fell as it appears all but certain England’s full reopening will be delayed by another 4 weeks. Markets are now caught between last week’s big inflation reading and this week’s Fed meeting. Despite the big inflation reading from the US, inflation expectations are not really rising which should allow the Fed to keep its dovish stance. United States 10-Year yields have held under 1.5%, indicating investors are buying the transitory story for now. Nevertheless, I’d expect these to take offer at some point and for 10s to retest 2% in the coming months.