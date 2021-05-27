Cancel
Traffic

#AAA predicts #MemorialDay #travelers will pay highest #GasPrices since 2014.

Gwinnett Daily Post
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLICK TO LISTEN: #AAA predicts #MemorialDay #travelers will pay highest #GasPrices since 2014. Details on today's podcast. Listen to the full story at www.gwinnettdailypost.com/podcasts/. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
#Aaa
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Podcast
Orlando, FLWTVQ

Fourth of July travel volume expected to be second highest on record: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVQ) – Over 47.7 million Americans are anticipated to travel to celebrate Independence Day as travel volumes should almost go back to pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, this will be the second-highest Fourth of July travel volume on record, behind only 2019 by 2.5%. Travel fell to 34.2 million last year, showing an anticipated 40% jump from that.
TrafficDaily Times

AAA estimates high travel rate for Fourth of July

AAA is forecasting a high amount of Americans traveling for the Fourth of July, nearing or surpassing record highs set in 2019. While all modes of travel will be used, AAA predicts most Americans who travel for the holiday will use automobiles, despite high gas prices. Gas prices for the holiday are expected to be the most expensive holiday prices since 2014.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

AAA Expecting Summer Travel To Pick Up

Today marks the full first day of summer, and AAA expects it to be a busy season for travelers. New data from the agency shows a growing interest in domestic road trips and the return of flights and cruises. One particular area where AAA sees a significant uptick in interest...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: UK records highest virus cases since February

LONDON — The U.K. has recorded its highest coronavirus infections since late February, the majority from the delta variant first identified in India. Government figures on Friday showed 8,125 new cases, the highest since Feb. 26. The delta variant, which is considered about 40% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, accounts for more than 90% of all new infections in the U.K.
IndustryLodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches Highest Weekly Level Since 2019

ADR: $125.16 (down 7.0 percent) RevPAR: $82.65 (down 16.6 percent) While weekday occupancy was still down double digits from the corresponding 2019 days, weekend occupancy was 0.2 percent higher for Fridays and 3.2 percent higher for Saturdays compared to 2019 levels. On a total-room-inventory basis—which includes those hotels temporarily closed due to the pandemic—total week occupancy was higher than 60 percent for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. ADR and RevPAR were also the highest of the pandemic era on an absolute basis.
Travelthepampanews.com

AAA Texas Projects Positive Outlook for Summer Travel

A greater number of people are anticipated to travel this summer compared to last as new data shows growing interest in domestic road trips and the beginnings of a return to air, international and cruise travel, according to AAA Texas. AAA Texas is projecting a sharp increase in overnight road...
BusinessElkhart Truth

Inflation spikes to highest levels since 2008 crisis

(The Center Square) – The latest federal report suggests more troubles for the U.S. economy, even as experts hoped for a post-COVID economic surge. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday released new data showing a major spike in inflation, the largest since the financial crisis from over a decade ago.
Florida Statewuwf.org

Gas Prices In Florida Spike To Highest Levels Since 2014

Floridians are paying more for gas than they have in almost seven years. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state jumped 12 cents since last week, to $2.97 per gallon. That's around 6 cents more than the previous high this year, back in March. It's also...
Public Healthkentlive.news

New Covid infections hit highest Saturday figure since February

Another 7,738 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK - the highest number on a Saturday since February. A further 7,738 positive tests were recorded in the country, the largest total on a Saturday since February 20. Over the past week 47,868 fresh infections were reported, a weekly...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE Hits Highest Since Pandemic, DAX New ATH

European stock markets rose in early trade Monday, with the DAX in Frankfurt hitting a new all-time high and the FTSE 100 making a fresh post-pandemic high above 7180 as the broadly positive mood in equity markets continued to override concerns about inflation. Travel shares like IAG (LON:ICAG) and EasyJet (LON:EZJ) fell as it appears all but certain England’s full reopening will be delayed by another 4 weeks. Markets are now caught between last week’s big inflation reading and this week’s Fed meeting. Despite the big inflation reading from the US, inflation expectations are not really rising which should allow the Fed to keep its dovish stance. United States 10-Year yields have held under 1.5%, indicating investors are buying the transitory story for now. Nevertheless, I’d expect these to take offer at some point and for 10s to retest 2% in the coming months.
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

AAA: Summer Travel Boom Likely This 4th of July

NEW YORK – If you’re going away this summer, expect to see a travel boom in the air and on the ground. According to AAA, more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Travelaudacy.com

Business: Travel predicted to ramp up

American Express CEO Steve Squeri says consumers are increasingly tapping their credit lines as Covid restrictions ease and travel demand ramps back up. Squeri told CNBC Amex has seen a near-full recovery in domestic travel bookings. He says by the end of the year in the U.S., we will have a full consumer recovery from a travel perspective, and.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

AAA: Near record-breaking number of Ohioans plan to travel July 4

OHIO — The number of Ohioans planning to travel during this year's Independence Day weekend, July 1-July 5, could break records, according to a new report from AAA. More than two million residents are expected to hit the road, which would be the third-highest travel volume on record for the holiday behind 2019 and 2018.