PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River Wildlife Center is treating more patients this year and is building new outdoor enclosures and fencing for its hospital to meet the demand. Animal patients in 2019 neared an all-time high of 3,000. During the 2020 lockdown, the wildlife hospital remained open for injured animals while patients dropped to about 2,500. This year, PRWC is on pace to receive more than 3,000 patients.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO