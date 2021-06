A bull moose charged a camper at the Harrison Lake backcountry camping area north of Sandpoint on June 22, 2021. The moose died after being shot by the camper in self-defense. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Fish and Game received a report of an aggressive bull moose that charged a camper at a Harrison Lake backcountry campsite north of Sandpoint, according to an agency news release. The moose tore apart the campsite and charged at the camper and his dog. The camper hid behind a tree, but the moose did not stop charging. The camper then discharged a firearm at the moose in self-defense from close range, according to the release. Fish and Game responded to the incident and located the deceased moose.