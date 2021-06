WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind every beloved pet is a dedicated veterinarian or veterinary nurse, working to keep our best friends healthy. To honor these vital and tireless professionals, American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, is pleased to announce that voting is now open in the eighth annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards ™, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis). Following the review of more than 300 nominations from animal lovers across the country, a blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts has selected 10 of the country's top veterinarians and veterinary nurses as finalists. Pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to visit www.herovetawards.org every day between now and July 29 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time to vote for 2021's top American Hero Veterinarian and American Hero Veterinary Nurse.