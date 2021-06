Editor Kenji Yamauchi started at Lost Planet in July 2015 as an Assistant Editor. Yamauchi explains, “I moved to the United States, from São Paulo, all by myself. To be completely honest, I never had the dream to work abroad but when the opportunity at Lost Planet appeared, I jumped on it. It's not easy being alone in a new country and looking back, if anyone had told me how taxes work I'd probably never have come, but I'm glad no one did, so here I am.” Yamauchi's skill in executing emotional storylines is evidenced in his work on campaigns with Google, Samsung, Amex, Budweiser, as well as his work in music videos with artists such as Mumford & Sons.