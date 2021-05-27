Promote Wilson County "The Place to Be" with a Specialty License Plate

CHARLESTON —The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced the availability of a new wildlife license plate featuring the Eastern Box Turtle. Following in the footsteps of other wildlife plates, including the most popular whitetail deer, elk, and brook trout plates, the box turtle plate will help to raise funds for important conservation projects, as well as support education and outreach efforts for the Division of Natural Resources. The choice to feature the Eastern Box Turtle was due in large part to the extreme success of the DNR’s “citizen science project” focusing on the box turtle in 2020. Over 6,000 recorded sightings were received statewide,