In the two weeks since UNLV basketball began its summer workouts, an early theme has developed for the 2021-22 team: competition. New head coach Kevin Kruger was able to take his squad on the court for the first time on June 7, as NCAA rules allow programs an eight-week window for offseason practice sessions. Teams can spend four hours per week receiving on-court instruction, while four additional hours are allotted for strength and conditioning work.