Independent Venues Still Waiting For State Pandemic Relief

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Elks Lodge of Summit recently donated $2,000 to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to support the work VACNJ is doing with ECLC (Education, Careers & Lifelong Community) of New Jersey. The gift will help fund the Art Center’s work with ECLC’s PRIDE program that assists adults with developmental disabilities make choices for the next steps in their lives. These programs focus on activities that help in one of four areas: social appropriateness, independent living, work enhancement skills, and community participation. VACNJ works with two of the ECLC PRIDE groups each week. Led by art therapist Megan Tuttle, these groups create art to promote social and emotional well-being.