Hopewell, NJ

Independent Venues Still Waiting For State Pandemic Relief

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 22 days ago
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- Since its founding in November 2020, New Jersey Independent Venue Association (NJIVA) has been working tirelessly to secure State relief funds for New Jersey’s independent live performance venues. They achieved a victory in April when the State allocated $15 million in federal CARES Act funds for grants to provide much needed financial relief for arts and culture live performance venues across New Jersey.

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

