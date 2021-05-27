Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

A Master Class In Using Color In Your Home Without it Feeling Like A COLORFUL Home (It’s Not The Decor)

By Jess Bunge
Emily Henderson
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think the design gods are looking out for me (or trying to tell me to stop being so out of my mind). Why? Well, in my pretty ridiculous crisis over potentially having “too much” pink in my new apartment’s living room, this house was pitched to me by, you might have guessed, A 1000 X Better. The pink (as well as all of the colors designer, Elspeth Benoit used) are not only unbelievably happy but SO BEAUTIFUL. It’s an explosion of color but also not. I am in no way overwhelmed and yet happy to be so surrounded by color (ok, I’m technically am not in the space but doing my best to mentally transport or “shift” there. Have any of you heard of this thing the young kids are doing??? A topic for another time). So let’s dive into this absolute master class of designing a home where colors are not simply the decor but all over the walls and floors.

stylebyemilyhenderson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass Windows#Master Class#Bookcase Color#Light Green Stained#Alexandrita#Querkas Oak Lrb#Carrera#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Worldlivingetc.com

Explore a colorful Australian eco home that feels like part of the landscape with internal courtyards, glass walls and wooden clad rooms

For a suburban dwelling, situated in the middle of a cul-de-sac in Melbourne, this modern home really feels connected to nature – green outlooks through every outlook, floor to ceiling windows, internal courtyards filled with mature trees, warm wooden clad walls. And that was the aim; despite being in a city, this property has been designed, both inside and out to be a serene, calming space, an escape from busy life for the homeowners (a family of five plus their dog Otto, a miniature schnauzer).
Interior Designatoallinks.com

HOW TO CHOOSE A UNIFYING COLOR PALETTE FOR YOUR HOME

Painting your house is a moment of great joy for every house owner. Residential painting in a unifying palette in Cinnaminson, NJ, has now been made easier with painting experts and color consultants. Culture and personality influence how we see color, what we like and what colors do we choose. Choosing the right color for your house is an important task. The color palette is all about choosing different colors in a cohesive way such that all the colors look like a part of the house and make a statement.
Interior DesignHouzz

How to Create a Cohesive Color Flow Throughout Your Home

Color preferences vary as much as personalities. Some folks love the bright and the bold, while others feel most secure surrounded by neutrals. The good news is that when it comes to color, there really is no “correct” palette. That said, we’ve all been inside homes where an explosion of...
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

8 Ways to Make Your Home Feel Like a Hotel

One of the best parts of traveling is staying in plush oases that combine relaxation and entertainment in one luxe package. To stand out from the crowd, many hotels, Airbnbs, and resorts strive to offer their guests a one-of-a-kind experience, starting from the moment they check in. With a few easy tricks borrowed from your favorite hotel getaways, you can transform your home into a similarly serene and elegant space. Then, even when you’re stuck at home, you’ll enjoy the same sense of calm relaxation that’s inspired by a well-appointed hotel room.
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Beautiful Interior Color Schemes Designers Have on Repeat

In interior design, two colors are better than one, and three are better than two. But with thousands of colors and millions of shades to choose from, how could you possibly create a combination that works? The answer: With some professional guidance. We tapped 20 interior designers for the tried...
Interior Designrealtor.com

Here’s How To Decorate Your Home—Based on What You Wear (or Would If You Could)

Think your home needs more style, but aren’t sure what to do? The problem may merely be that you haven’t found exactly which style of decor speaks to you. From midcentury modern to maximalism to modern farmhouse, home design styles abound, but it’s not always easy to know which camp you fall into. Here’s one easy way to tell: Check what you’re wearing—or what you would wear if you had tons of cash to burn and swanky soirees on your schedule where you could flaunt your fancy duds.
Interior DesignWoodlands Online& LLC

Home Styling Tips With Calm Colors

Fashioning an area which you absolutely need to relax in includes extra than deciding on comfy fixtures. The paint you pick for your partitions is simply as vital. If your walls are loud and colorful, it's going to do nothing for your stress level. Take some thought from these calming...
Interior Designdengarden.com

Your Decorating Style: Interior Design Styles for Your Home

Michelle Jackson has studied art and interior design since 1983. She has attended design school and worked as an artist/visual artist. It’s been an interesting time in home decor as HGTV has spurred the design trends and fads that most certainly have impacted the home decor market. As you look around your home, you may be wondering: What is next? Is last year's style going to hold up? Maybe you are feeling like your home is dated or just needs a refresher course. Today, we are going to discuss what’s in, what’s out, and how your personal style plays into it.
Interior Designresidencetalk.com

3 Easy Ways to Improve Your Home’s Exterior Decor

Are you looking for some ideas for the exterior decor of your home? Want to make your home more eye-catching, leaving your neighbors gawking? Then, read up on some home exterior tips to do a job great. You might wonder how much a difference a small remodeling can make. Uplifting...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Achieve To Have A Minimalist Bathroom

The bathroom is dedicated to care and well-being. It is therefore the ideal room to create a minimalist atmosphere, where the mind is free to wander!. For the development of this project, the design agency has chosen to imagine a refined and delicately feminine atmosphere, while playing on the effects of materials.
Interior Designarchitecturelab.net

What Color is Mikado and How You Can Use It in Your Home Decor

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. “Mikado is the New Black!” Before you turn away from yellow, consider this earthy, unique shade from the color palette. Not many people have heard...
Beverly Hills, CAThe Daily South

Decorate Your Home Like Blanche's The Golden Girls Bedroom with The Inside's Martinique Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The famed banana leaf design, Martinique, created by C.W. Stockwell in 1942 is now coming to the larger public through a collaboration with furniture and décor brand, The Inside. You may recognize versions of this signature print from Blanche Devereaux's bedroom on The Golden Girls, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, or upscale New York City restaurant, Indochine. Or, you may not be familiar with the Martinique design but simply be a big fan of any and all tropical leaf furnishings.
Interior Designthespruce.com

12 Colors to Incorporate When Decorating With Pink

Think pink! No, really, go ahead and incorporate the color into your home. Pink isn't just for nurseries or ultra-feminine spaces, we promise. It actually pairs extremely well with a number of other hues, meaning you can easily add a pop of the cheerful color to an existing room without things looking too chaotic. The 12 spaces below are proof that pink is more than welcome in the living room and bedroom in addition to kids' rooms, so don't be shy about embracing it once and for all.
Interior Designdornob.com

8 Ways to Work the Fluted Furniture Trend Into Your Home Decor

Dating back all the way to the ancient Mycenaeans and Egyptians, fluting is a classic design element that adds texture, pattern, and a sense of rhythm to both buildings and furniture. Traditionally associated with Greek columns and the neoclassical revival of the 18th century, fluting is now making another comeback, showing up in virtually every contemporary design style from Scandinavian minimalism to modern farmhouse.
Interior DesignWiredpr News

12 colors of soothing ultra palette to bring home Zen

One of the easiest and most transformative ways to completely change the look of your home (without investing a lot of money in new furniture) is to: paint hura. Talk about an instant renovation, any room in the paint can look and feel fresh (and it’s also a great weekend home also DIY improvement). The hardest part is choosing the right color. As life takes a while and we dare to go outside more often, we think painting trends will start was out with a soothing and soothing color palette.
Interior Designthejointblog.com

How to Remodel Your House With Cannabis Inspired Home Decor

How to Remodel Your House With Cannabis Inspired Home Decor. Unlike the olden days when cannabis decorations for the home were exaggerated, the present-day marijuana home decor is quite subtle. In those days, the cannabis business was forbidden and so getting decorations with any iota of cannabis touch was rare. Nowadays, many places have legalized marijuana and the stigma attached to it is gradually fading off.
Interior DesignBHG

How to Decorate with Jewel Tones for a Bold, Colorful Home

After a decade mostly dominated by crisp whites and cool grays, jewel tones are bringing bold, beautiful color back into our homes. Derived from precious gemstones such as amethyst, emerald, ruby, and sapphire, these rich hues provide a dramatic and colorful alternative neutral color palettes. Erika Woelfel, vice president of...