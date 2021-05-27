A Master Class In Using Color In Your Home Without it Feeling Like A COLORFUL Home (It’s Not The Decor)

I think the design gods are looking out for me (or trying to tell me to stop being so out of my mind). Why? Well, in my pretty ridiculous crisis over potentially having “too much” pink in my new apartment’s living room, this house was pitched to me by, you might have guessed, A 1000 X Better. The pink (as well as all of the colors designer, Elspeth Benoit used) are not only unbelievably happy but SO BEAUTIFUL. It’s an explosion of color but also not. I am in no way overwhelmed and yet happy to be so surrounded by color (ok, I’m technically am not in the space but doing my best to mentally transport or “shift” there. Have any of you heard of this thing the young kids are doing??? A topic for another time). So let’s dive into this absolute master class of designing a home where colors are not simply the decor but all over the walls and floors.