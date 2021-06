Well, it's official. Virginia Beach has been named one of the "Top 25" beach towns in the country by none other than Newsweek as of May 3rd, and today the news trickled down to 3WTKR. At number 24 out of 25 on the list above between Wellfleet and Province Town, Massachusettes, Virginia Beach loses out to many states. California, Hawaii, Florida, New Jersey, and even Chincoteague, Virginia, which came in fifth, are all ahead of Virginia Beach. But it's on the list.