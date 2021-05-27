Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

LEN ROBBINS: A bottled water sucker is born every minute

By LEN ROBBINS Syndicated columnist
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of years ago, someone who I know bought one of those exercise “steps.”. For those of you not familiar with this type of product, it is a plastic step used for aerobic fitness, or so I was told. Intrigued, I asked this person (whom I won’t embarrass by...

www.djournal.com
View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Purification#Purified Water#Water Bottles#Coca Cola#Coke#Consumer Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Crystal-Infused Water Bottles

The Crystal Point Water Bottles by Voltlin make for an ideal gift for individuals who are fans of holistic practices. Each product contains a stainless steel Gem-Pod that can be screwed on. The crystal point gemstones are Natural Black Obsidians. They are also safe to put into the water directly, semi-precious and fair trade.
Drinksthestrategist.co.uk

What’s the Next Status Water Bottle?

In the past, a water bottle was a water bottle. You might have thrown a bottle of Buxton in your car ahead of a long drive, and you’d surely have a sports bottle in your gym bag, but things have changed: it’s now rare to meet someone who doesn’t have an opinion on a Chilly’s bottle versus a S’well. And as places like Pret offer free water refills (in fact, Pret has its own Chilly’s collab), water bottles are increasingly a way to flex your taste. For example, Finsbury Park restaurant Top Cuvee released a Top Cuvee Nalgene – which can fit a bottle of house wine – just last month.
LifestyleThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LEN ROBBINS: Bring back the offensive fortune cookies

Of the smorgasbord of Chinese food we had that evening, the children were only interested in the fortune cookies. My nephew popped one open. His grandfather said, “What does the fortune say?”. Without missing a beat, Rooker looked at the small sliver of paper and replied, “Your life will be...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Trick Chills A Bottle Of Wine In Just 5 Minutes

There's nothing better than a perfect chilled, crisp glass of wine when the days are warm. But when you've forgotten to stick a bottle or two in the fridge far enough in advance of serving, it can be difficult to achieve the proper chill. Though some people opt to pop bottles in the freezer for a while, there's a better trick that can minimize the time it takes to cool your wine and is even faster than the freezer.
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Glass Water Bottles: Perfect For Infused Water & Essential Oil Mixtures

Using a reusable water bottle is a great way to stay caught up on your hydration. It's way more eco-friendly than using single-use plastic water bottles. Plus, it's trendy to have your own reusable water bottle. When you're deciding which type you'd like, there are a few things to consider. Plastic water bottles often can develop weird tastes over time, and sometimes contain phthalates, which is something none of us want.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Does Tab Soda's Name Actually Mean?

Soda drinkers everywhere know that Tab is an icon in the beverage world. It was the original diet soda brand, which kick-started a trend that remains popular today. Tab's flavor is often described as light, slightly tart, and bubbly with hints of lemon-lime and cola. It was low in sucrose and calories, giving it a unique taste. In fact, the drink's ad slogan for the first decade of its life was "Everything you want without sugar" (via Eat Delights). It was a hit among younger generations, who drank more soda than any age group at the time.
DrinksPosted by
100.7 WITL

Did You Know The Solo Drinking Cup Lines Mean Something?

So, this Memorial Day Weekend you, friends and family will probably have a gettogether. Big cookout and lots of liquid refreshment. And, quite possibly, you'll be drinking out of the ever-popular Solo Cup! Did you know those lines on those party cups actually mean something?. The website In The Know.com...
PetsThe Verge

This $2,700 robot dog will carry a single bottle of water for you

Boston Dynamics isn’t the only company that makes futuristic quadrupedal robots. Chinese firm Unitree Robotics has also been at it for years, and this week revealed its latest creation: the Unitree Go1, a robust-looking four-legged bot that’s remarkably cheap, with prices starting at just $2,700. (For comparison, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot costs $74,500.)
Drinksreviewed.com

My Bkr bottle makes drinking water way too easy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don’t need me to tell you that you should probably be drinking more water. Jury’s out on exactly how much you need to drink to attain peak hydration, but for optimal health, a good rule of thumb is that adults should consume between 2.7 liters (91 ounces), and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) daily, according to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. But we're all busy people with rich, fulfilling lives (right?), and many of us aren't hitting these numbers—adults in the United States drink an average of only 39 ounces of water a day, according to the CDC.
Environmentkvrr.com

Thinking Green: Plastic Water Bottles

We’ve been telling you with for more than a week now, with the unseasonable late spring heat, to watch your hydration levels. Danny Lipford blows the lid off bottled water in this morning’s Thinking Green.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

7 water bottles that'll help you hit your hydration goals

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Water is essential to good health, but many people don't drink enough of it each day. A great water bottle makes drinking lots of water easy and fun. It can help you reach your hydration goals. We...
Electronicscookinggizmos.com

UVBrite Explorer Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle

We all know the importance of drinking clean water on a daily basis. The UVBrite Explorer Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle is an insulated stainless steel bottle that uses UVC light to destroy dangerous microorganisms in your water. It has 20.3oz capacity. More kitchen gizmos ➡️like this. This water bottle comes...
ScienceTrendHunter.com

Premium Hydration Bottled Waters

The Jovē alkaline water is a newly launched bottled water from the brand that's formulated to help offer impressive hydration for consumers to benefit from. The bottled water is made with 100% purified water and made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology, which is achieved using a patented liquid silica that is charged with electrons and helps to increase alkalinity. This will help the water to hydrate the body in a more optimized manner for enhanced skin and cellular health.
Societynantucket.net

Story & Craft Grab & Go Bag: Water-Bottle Comet

This week’s Story & Craft Grab & Go Bag project is a Water-Bottle Comet!. Listen to the story ‘Comet’s Nine Lives’ by Jan Brett online at: https://youtu.be/X1zUFz8FfcA. Suggested for ages 4-7. Younger crafters may need adult assistance. Bags will be available on the Weezie Porch 9:00AM-2:00PM while supplies last!
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

10 best reusable water bottles: Good for hydration and the planet

Our plastic problem has hit a tipping point, and while we are getting better at recycling, single-use plastics are still an issue.A new roadmap report from the British Plastics Federation (BPF) found that the UK could recycle three times as much plastic by 2030 as we did in 2019. But to achieve that goal, we all need to make some significant changes in how we purchase and consume items like water.If your goal in 2021 is to drink more water, but you don’t want to add to the plastic pollution problem, a reusable water bottle is an ideal solution.Reusable bottles...
UEFAPosted by
Creative Bloq

IKEA scores with clever Ronaldo water bottle ad

IKEA's got form when it comes to impromptu, creative marketing campaigns, and the Swedish furniture giant was quick off the whistle with this one. In a clever response to Cristiano Ronaldo's stance on Coca-Cola (keep reading if you missed it), it posted an ad that renamed its KORKEN reusable glass bottle after the footballer, noting that it's designed "for water only."
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LEN ROBBINS: Another reason I'm thankful for real teachers

When my children were younger, in this very space, I detailed how I attempted to teach them how to tell time. I failed – miserably. Thank God for teachers. My children are older now. They know how to tell time. Other things, they don’t know. “Hey, can you turn it...