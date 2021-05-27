LEN ROBBINS: A bottled water sucker is born every minute

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don’t need me to tell you that you should probably be drinking more water. Jury’s out on exactly how much you need to drink to attain peak hydration, but for optimal health, a good rule of thumb is that adults should consume between 2.7 liters (91 ounces), and 3.7 liters (125 ounces) daily, according to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. But we're all busy people with rich, fulfilling lives (right?), and many of us aren't hitting these numbers—adults in the United States drink an average of only 39 ounces of water a day, according to the CDC.