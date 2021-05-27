Healthy Living: Get to bed! What a good night's sleep can mean for your health

It turns out listening to music before bed might be a bad idea. Researchers in Texas have found that people who listen to more music before bed are more likely to have persistent “earworms,” or catchy songs that loop in the mind, as well as poorer sleep. Earworms usually affect people while they’re awake, but the study found that they can also happen while trying to sleep. Also, those who experience earworms regularly at night (one or more times per week) were found to be six times as likely to have poor sleep quality compared to people who rarely experience earworms. The study even found, surprisingly, that some instrumental music is more likely to lead to earworms and disrupt sleep quality than lyrical music. Study leader Michael Scullin adds, “Almost everyone thought music improves their sleep, but we found those who listened to more music slept worse. Our brains continue to process music even when none is playing, including apparently while we are asleep. […] sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. The more you listen to music, the more likely you are to catch an earworm that won’t go away at bedtime.” (Daily Mail)