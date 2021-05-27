Cancel
Healthy Living: Get to bed! What a good night's sleep can mean for your health

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor far too many of us, a good night’s sleep can feel like a luxury — something we will catch up on when we have the time, whenever that might be. Over 1/3 of American adults are getting less than the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night and according to researchers, this is resulting in more than an increase in caffeine consumption — it has created a public health epidemic. Just how important is a good night’s sleep?

Home & Gardennutritionstripped.com

What to Include In Your Bedroom to Support Good Sleep

It’s no secret that a good sleep is important not only to how you feel on a daily basis, but also your overall health and wellbeing. Sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert when you wake up. Healthy sleep also helps the body remain healthy and stave off diseases, according to the Sleep Foundation. Without enough sleep, the brain cannot function properly.
Fitnessmasterdoctor.net

6 Pressure points to activate for a good night's sleep

Acupressure is a traditional Chinese practice that is often used to address minor health complaints. It's even used to relieve sleep disorders like insomnia. If you are having trouble sleeping, try activating the six acupressure points listed below for better sleep. Acupressure and qi Some studies show that acupressure can be used as an alternative treatment for...
MusicWTAX

Listening to music before bed can disrupt your sleep

It turns out listening to music before bed might be a bad idea. Researchers in Texas have found that people who listen to more music before bed are more likely to have persistent “earworms,” or catchy songs that loop in the mind, as well as poorer sleep. Earworms usually affect people while they’re awake, but the study found that they can also happen while trying to sleep. Also, those who experience earworms regularly at night (one or more times per week) were found to be six times as likely to have poor sleep quality compared to people who rarely experience earworms. The study even found, surprisingly, that some instrumental music is more likely to lead to earworms and disrupt sleep quality than lyrical music. Study leader Michael Scullin adds, “Almost everyone thought music improves their sleep, but we found those who listened to more music slept worse. Our brains continue to process music even when none is playing, including apparently while we are asleep. […] sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. The more you listen to music, the more likely you are to catch an earworm that won’t go away at bedtime.” (Daily Mail)
Fitnessmaryvilleforum.com

For Your Health: Encourage healthy eating

Summer officially arrives this month, and it feels especially welcome. After a very long 16 months since the pandemic started, life is beginning to return to normal, as COVID-19 vaccination gains ground and rates of infections continue to drop. And while we still have a way to go before we can put the pandemic fully behind us, getting to enjoy the long, warm days of summer feels like a well-deserved reward for how far we’ve come.
HealthMichael Hyatt

3 Ways to Prepare for a Good Night’s Sleep

The health effects of neglecting sleep are no secret. Cardiovascular disease, elevated stress hormones, and reduced immunity—just to name a few. Less noted is the effect skimping on sleep has on our work performance. Have you ever had one of those days when you’re just dragging, when no amount of coffee helps and you can’t seem to get out of the fog and focus on anything you need to get done? Productivity suffers tremendously when we’re not adequately rested.
HealthEntrepreneur

A Dozen Ways to Get a Better Night's Sleep

You’ve had a long day and you’re exhausted. You finally call it a night and get into bed for a restful eight hours. You try to relax, but all of a sudden your mind is in overdrive. It’s rehashing the day and planning for tomorrow, next week, and next year. In short order, any thoughts of restful sleep have flown out the window.
Healthnetworthynewz.com

The Day After a Bad Night’s Sleep

Rough night last night? Everyone has a bad night of sleep now and then. Your life won’t wait until you’re rested, so you’ll need all the energy you can to get through today. Some of the nation’s leading sleep doctors offer tips on how to power through the day after a bad night’s rest.
Healthiweller.com

Being Happy Is Good For Your Health

One particular study did an analysis of the other studies and found a connection between positive psychological attributes like happiness, optimism, and life satisfaction had a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease.. The researchers made it clear that happiness alone does not help prevent heart attacks, but rather it more about...
FitnessPosted by
The Voice

Good nutrition, good diet, key factors in healthy living

Aging well and staying both healthy and strong is everyone’s dream. So why do so many fall short of achieving that dream?. Everyone has had a share of aches and pains, wounds, or accidents. There are thousands of voices, from television to radio to social media, to newspapers, telling us how to improve. Sometimes it feels better just to tune all those messages out, because after all, what is the use? We all continue to advance in age.
Mental Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

Does what we say in our sleep actually mean anything?

Do you or bae sleep talk? And do you ever try to make sense of the words that come out after?. We understand why, but sleep experts say it usually isn't comprehensible. You can make more sense of why sleep talking happens though. Does what we say in sleep talk...
MusicMindBodyGreen

Listening To Catchy Songs Before Bed Might Mess With Your Sleep Quality

There are a few things we know not to do before bed, like drinking coffee, scrolling through social media, or firing off emails. And according to a new study from researchers at Baylor University, you might want to add listening to music to the list. The research, published in Psychological...
RelationshipsKATU.com

Family Matters: Stay Healthy, Get Your Screenings!

As the state continues to open up, doctors are urging their patients to get back on track with regular check-ups and preventive screenings. Meghan Moyle, DO, a family medicine physician at Providence Medical Group – Mill Plain, joined us to share important information. Annual wellness visits, vaccinations and regular screenings...
bicycling.com

How to Improve Your Sleep Quality: Cut Down on Screen Time Before Bed

Riding regularly improves the quality of sleep you get each night. However, logging too much screen time before bed could mess with your shuteye, new research suggests. Prolonged exposure to backlit screens before sleep affects the circadian system by mimicking the effects of sunlight. That suppresses release of melatonin, the key hormone that regulates sleep-wake rhythm.
WorkoutsThrive Global

Sleepless Nights? Bend Your Body For These Yoga Poses To Get Restful Sleep

Odd working hours, lack of physical activity, too much screen time, and irregular sleep habits – can all contribute to sleep deprivation. In today’s world, when we try to thrive on competition, performance, and perfection, we often face an insidious increase in stress and anxiety, which eventually leads to insufficient rest for our body.