Ember Labs recently gave a presentation through the Tribeca Games Spotlight which gives players more of an insight into Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as well as the history of the studio. Ember Lab COO Josh Grier and CCO Mike Grier tell us of how Ember Lab started as a visual effects studio for animation, film, and advertising before shifting over to attempting to make a game. The brothers discuss the change in focus, and speak about the creatures known as The Rot that will help Kena on her journey. They also discuss the music of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and how they chose someone who has never done voice acting to be the voice of Kena.