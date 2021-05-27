Cancel
Brian Maughan: Multiple Dimensions

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Maughan strove to find the essential character & energy of his subjects. This posthumous show includes woven textiles, figurative sculpture & drawings. Throughout his career, artist Brian Maughan strove to find the essential character and energy of his subjects. Experience the multiple dimensions of those subjects and of the media he used to explore them in our virtual gallery. This posthumous show is wide-ranging, from some of his earliest woven textiles, to figurative sculpture in fired ceramic and bronze, and drawings in charcoal, ink, watercolor and pastel.

