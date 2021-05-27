Brian Maughan: Multiple Dimensions

When we hear the urban legends telling of strange gates that must be gone through in a certain order that lead to a terrifying hellish realm, many simply remove it to the realm of folklore. But is it possible we could actually be looking at a very real phenomenon that not only exists in the real world, but has a backing that could be drawn from what we already are beginning to understand about quantum physics? While it’s difficult to imagine for some who adhere to the older models of physics, the idea of extra dimensional travel goes to the cutting edge of current scientific understanding and pulls a dramatic theory out of the hat that we may soon be looking at a very different universe with actual gateways leading to other worlds.