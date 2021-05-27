Open-face pie (aka flan) with a sweet rhubarb filling

If early summer were to have an official dessert, we'd cast our vote for strawberry rhubarb pie. It's fresh and fruity, tart and tangy, and simply bursting with seasonal goodness. Rhubarb, which is technically a vegetable instead of a fruit, is one of those types of produce that you may only be able to find during a very narrow window of time. Southern Living says that rhubarb season tends to run from April to June, although it may only be available in your area for part of this time. Strawberries, fortunately, are readily available at any time of year, but if you think you might want to make this pie for Pi Day, you'll need to stock up on rhubarb when it is in season and then freeze it for later use.