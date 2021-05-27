Pets, places inspire 4-H photographers
Daniel Latus, of Independence County, took home first place in the Black and White Living category of the Ross Photography Contest, sponsored by Arkansas 4-H and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. This year's state winners, announced May 1, were selected from county winners from 42 participating counties. More than 400 photos were submitted at the county level, with the county winners advancing to the state competition. Photos depicted Arkansas scenes or subjects.