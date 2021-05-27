Cancel
Cortez Main Street will undergo repairs beginning in June

By Jim Mimiaga, Journal Staff Writer
the-journal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA highway maintenance and repair project is planned for three locations in the Cortez area from June to October by the Colorado Department of Transportation. On U.S. Highway 160 south of Cortez, crews will make concrete repairs at the County Road G intersection, and north and south of the intersection. Diamond grinding will take place to restore the concrete, damaged concrete panels will be removed and replaced, cracks and joints will be sealed, and inlaid traffic markings will be installed.

