Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With Tampa Bay As Top Honchos In the NFC Who Else Will Win The Divisional Titles?

By BetUs
Bradford Era
 28 days ago

Football fans around the world can easily argue that every time Tom Brady shows up anywhere he automatically calls the game to his favor. After getting tired of winning everything in the AFC Brady decided it was time to give the NFC a shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As soon as Brady moved to Tampa, Vegas NFL odds experts automatically put the Buccaneers as the team to beat in the NFC and a Super Bowl win later one could easily argue they weren’t wrong.

www.bradfordera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Afc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc East#Washington Football Team#Cowboys#Giants#Eagles#Nfc North#Green Bay Packers Look#Packers#Wr#Lions#Nfc West#Nfc South#Bucs#Panthers#Falcons#Nfc Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLrotoballer.com

Early Preseason ADP Fallers at Quarterback

I am going to start this column by introducing the concept of ADP, which I'm pretty sure you know what it is about. Average Draft Position (ADP) indicates the average position where a player is drafted over more than one fantasy football draft. You can consider it as the price you have to pay to draft and get a player on your team. A high ADP (that is actually a low-numbered ADP) means that a player is getting off draft boards early, and thus you'll need to draft him in the first rounds if you truly want him.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys' Zack Martin Ranked: Best Offensive Lineman In NFL?

While there is certainly no shortage of dynamic talent in the Dallas Cowboys' offense, the offensive line will always remain a pivotal element to the success of the unit. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently ranked the top offensive lineman from around the NFL ahead of the 2021 season. This was an aggregate ranking that included all positions across the line.
NFLallfans.co

Packers have best duo in NFL, according to CBS Sports rankings

Defenses struggled to stop the Green Bay Packers‘ duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams last season. Rodgers won his third NFL MVP award after throwing 48 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. His favorite target was Adams, with the two linking up on 115 passes which went for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Becomes Highest-Paid Jordan NFL Athlete on 5 Year Deal

There was a time in the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys when whether or not QB Dak Prescott would sign a four or five year deal – or any at all – to remain with the team was their biggest concern. As of Wednesday, Prescott has officially signed both. Prescott has left Adidas to become the only QB with Jordan brand, doing so on a five year deal that makes him the highest paid Jordan player in the league.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 NFL teams that need to sign Richard Sherman for 2021

Richard Sherman remains unsigned in NFL free agency as training camp fast approaches but which teams should still be interested in the veteran cornerback?. Even at 33 years old and playing a position that often does not go hand-in-hand with aging gracefully in the NFL, Richard Sherman is still getting it done. After grading out as the top cornerback in the league in 2019 according to PFF (subscription required), he remained quite good as he finished 38th in their grading metrics in the 2020 season with the 49ers.
NFLBleacher Report

Michael Gallup on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Offense: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping Us'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season. "I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Poll: Who Is Bucs’ Top NFC Challenger?

While the Chiefs reside as the clear favorites in the AFC, multiple successful rebuilds have strengthened the conference and created considerable depth going into the 2021 season. In the NFC, depth is harder to find. The Buccaneers operated aggressively this offseason, bringing back every starter and most of their top...
NFLSF

NFL.com's Adam Rank Highlights Three Key Games for 49ers in 2021

NFL.com writer Adam Rank has sifted through where all 32 teams currently sit at this point on the NFL calendar and provided his own "State of the Franchise" look at each club, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come. While...
NFLallfans.co

Frelund picks 49ers as the best team to challenge Buccaneers in 2021

NFL Network had a little bit of a roundtable discussion during NFL Total Access, asking which NFC team has the best chance to challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. DeAngelo Hall felt it could be a team out of the NFC West. No, not the...
NFLdetroitlions.com

NFC NORTH: Top storylines for all four teams

It's been a busy offseason for all four teams in the NFC North as they navigated through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason training program in an attempt to better their football clubs. Things will start to get very busy for all four teams later this summer when...
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Fantasy Football Preview

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. 2020 Stats (rank) Total Offense: 5,949 yards (14th) Offensive Touchdowns: 42 (19th)
NFLdailymagazine.news

Opinion: 2022 NFL season could have more QB turnover than already volatile 2021

It's been four months since I noted this NFL offseason could be defined by unprecedented quarterback turnover - and that was before the gravity of the issues in Green Bay, Houston and Seattle became truly apparent. Depending on what happens with the Packers' embittered Aaron Rodgers, Texans' embattled Deshaun Watson...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 Fantasy Football PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

1-10. 1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills. Leading the league in receiving yards and target volume in 2020, there’s no reason Diggs can’t continue his crusade in 2021. Being the number one option on one of the league’s biggest breakout offenses last year while appearing in all 16 games and playing through a torn oblique in the playoffs certainly doesn’t hurt either.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLYardbarker

FanDuel Releases Lines for First Two Packers Games

Sometime in the next 81 days – the amount of time until the Green Bay Packers kick off the 2021 NFL season – they presumably will get some certainty at quarterback. FanDuel didn’t wait for the conclusion of the Aaron Rodgers mystery. On Wednesday, the sportsbook released its opening lines for the first two games of the upcoming season.
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Team Fantasy Preview: Green Bay Packers

For full player rankings (redraft/dynasty), eight different printable cheat sheets, our 2021 draft guide (also can be purchased separately on Amazon), season projections, a direct line for counsel, and much more, join Fantasy Consigliere using promo code JOINTHEPACK. Player Outlooks (2021) QB Aaron Rodgers: If there was no drama in...