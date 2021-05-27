ACSO: Specialized StrangulationTraining

During the month of May, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Amador County District Attorney’s Office to train patrol staff, detectives, administrators, prosecutors, and advocates on the lethality and prevalence of strangulation in family and sexual violence situations. This specialized course, led by medical experts and associates of the Alliance for Hope International, provided our staff members with advanced training on how to identify the signs and symptoms of non-fatal strangulation cases; tools to better investigate and document cases for successful prosecution; and an understanding of the anatomical, physiological, and psychological impacts of strangulation on victims.