Anticipated busy recreation season kicks off with Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Weekend kicks off the busy summer recreation season for the Eldorado National Forest. Crews have been busy getting recreation sites prepared for the public to enjoy. Not all facilities are typically open by Memorial Day depending on their elevation, winter damage, and staffing availability. It takes a tremendous amount of work to ensure that the facility is safe and ready to open to the public. Hazard tree inspections and removal, extensive cleanup of the general area, repairs caused by winter damage, signs installed, vault toilets pumped, repairs made to several waterline breaks and general water system routine maintenance must all be completed before the opening of the facility.www.ledger.news