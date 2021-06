The County budget for the 2022 fiscal year was the hot button issue at last Monday’s County Committee meetings as the budget is scheduled to be finalized in late July. The Solid Waste Committee was the first to convene during the June 7th meeting. Committee Members asked that a raise in pay be considered for Solid Waste Director Jason Drum. Commissioner Wendell Kelley suggested that Drum should be given a raise of $1,000, taken from the miscellaneous balance in the Solid Waste fund, which would make his pay approximately $17.40 an hour, and his annual salary around $36,300. All committee members unanimously agreed in a vote, which passed the decision onto the Budget Committee. Commissioner Allison Tanner was not present for the meeting.