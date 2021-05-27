Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Jeremy Boyer: Well-deserved honors for The Citizen team

By Jeremy Boyer
Citizen Online
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been thinking lately about The Citizen's long history serving this community, and how the work the current team of journalists here did in 2020 fits into that legacy. We'll be marking this newspaper's 205th anniversary next month, an incredible length of time for a business to continue fulfilling its mission. For this company, that has meant publishing news about the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War and both world wars, the development of rail and automobiles and aviation, the internet's ascension and so much more.

auburnpub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Sports Photography#The Syracuse Press Club#Auburn#Cayuga Nation#Syracuse University#Newhouse School#The Tourism Board#The Auburn Citizen#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed projects two rate hikes by 2023 – how to lower your rate now

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it's holding the federal funds rate at the target range of 0% to 0.25% for now, but it also increased its outlook on inflation and is projecting two rate hikes by the end of 2023. While some economists have expressed concern about the potential of...