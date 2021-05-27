Jeremy Boyer: Well-deserved honors for The Citizen team

I've been thinking lately about The Citizen's long history serving this community, and how the work the current team of journalists here did in 2020 fits into that legacy. We'll be marking this newspaper's 205th anniversary next month, an incredible length of time for a business to continue fulfilling its mission. For this company, that has meant publishing news about the Industrial Revolution, the Civil War and both world wars, the development of rail and automobiles and aviation, the internet's ascension and so much more.