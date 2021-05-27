Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

‘We’re ready for babies’ — New additions, new breeding hopes for Lincoln’s growing giraffe herd

By PETER SALTER Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice Daily Sun
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two newest and tallest tenants of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo arrived under the cover of darkness, on a trailer from San Diego. The timing wasn’t planned, but it was convenient, zoo spokeswoman Sarah Wood said. It made it easier for animal keepers to unload Ruby and Zawadi undetected and spirit them away behind the closed doors and covered windows of the 8,600-square-foot giraffe enclosure.

beatricedailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Association Of Zoos#Swahili
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pony Express Ride to raise awareness for children’s mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska from May 19 through May 22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 22.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska team builds grain robot designed to keep farmers safe

A pair of recent UNL graduates are working on a robot to keep grain farmers out of the grain bin. Ben Johnson just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in electrical engineering. Johnson, his father and teammate Zane Zents have created the robot, Grain Weevil.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA’s holding swimsuit drive to support youth swim lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Community Learning Centers in Lincoln are emphasizing the importance of swimming safety among children through their summer programs. According to the CDC, two children 14 and under die from unintentional drowning a day. According to that same study, for every child that dies another five receive emergency care for non-fatal injuries.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Worry over post-pandemic life is normal, manageable

A group of friends meets up at a coffee house. More and more people are gathering with friends and family as vaccination rates rise, but anxiety over these situations is a normal feeling. As the vaccination rate climbs in the United States and guidelines are relaxed, some are ready for...
Nebraska Stateunl.edu

C’Rona Pandemic Comics on display at Nebraska Capitol

The Nebraska State Capitol halls have a new perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists Bob Hall and Henry Payer worked with educators and scientists to create a series of comics about the global pandemic. They are on display in Nebraska's capitol building through the end of May. The stories focus...