Richmond, VA

3000 Johns Way, Richmond City, VA 23224

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODEL HOME FOR SALE, scheduled to be completed in May. LEASEBACK OPPORTUNITY - Seller is interested in a month-to-month leaseback. Ideal for entertaining, the open concept living is top notch in this Hawking designer home! As you enter the family room, you'll immediately notice how spacious the first floor is, as it opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features a center island and pantry space. A spacious owner's suite is located on the second floor with a large walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, separate tub & shower and linen closet. A flexible loft space, laundry room, two additional bedrooms and second full bath complete the second floor. We are excited to introduce Governor's Retreat, where we will offer our BRAND NEW Smart Living Collection. Governor's Retreat is minutes from Chippenham Parkway and convenient to shopping, dining and Downtown Richmond. Enjoy the best of both worlds with affordable new homes tucked away from the hustle & bustle, but an easy commute to wherever your daily life takes you! (MODEL HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Photos & visual tours are from builder's library and shown as an example only. Features and options will vary).

