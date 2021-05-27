Cancel
U.S. Politics

The U.S. Government Needs To Be More Responsive to Cries for Gun Control

By Michael Boland, DePaul University
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass shootings have seriously increased in recent years. It’s time that our politicians do something. As of May 10, NPR cited 194 mass shootings this year, which equates to 10 mass shootings a week on average in the United States. This number comes from the Gun Violence Archive’s tally, which, as NPR explains, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

