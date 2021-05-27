Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

VTubers Are the Newest Addition to the World of Online Streaming

By Beth Jordan, Aquinas College
studybreaks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of revealing their actual faces, these streamers use a virtual representation of themselves — and they’re making big waves in the let’s play community. In 2020, the world of VTubers — virtual YouTubers — blew up in the United States, with some creators gaining millions of subscribers. VTubers are essentially YouTubers who stream video games or blog through a virtual character with the aid of a motion detector that captures the creator’s movement. The idea behind this practice is that the creators often want to remain anonymous while still pursuing an online presence.

studybreaks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Detector#Video Games#The Newest Addition#Dailydot#Nijisanji#American Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitch
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Watch ‘In the Heights’ 2021 Online: Stream it For Free

The new musical, “In the Heights,” will be coming to HBO in June 2021. It is based off of Lin Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical set in Washington Heights and follows three days in the lives of a bodega owner, his newly arrived cousin and an artist as they navigate their own personal dreams while living in a neighborhood that has seen better times. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs and more!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

New World offers a brief explanation of Expeditions in newest video

Care to take a delve into the Expeditions of New World? Then perhaps you’ll enjoy the game’s latest video, which offers a look at how these instanced dungeons (by any other name) operate in the upcoming MMO. The video lauds Expeditions as places where players can find unique foes to...
Musicmetalinjection

ENSLAVED Streams "Sacred Horse" From Verftet Online Festival 2020

Enslaved is now streaming their performance of "Sacred Horse" from the Cinematic Tour 2020 show The Rise of Ymir, which originally aired during the Verftet Online Festival 2020. "Sacred Horse" is taken from Enslaved's 2017 album E. "'Sacred Horse' is probably one of our proudest moments in our now three-decade...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheStreet

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Announces Hosts, Special Guests, And Additional Programming

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Online Fest 2021 kicks off July 4 th weekend with a bang on July 3, 2021 (PDT) with hosts Sally Amaki of idol group 22/7 and Maxwell Powers on YouTube. The online event is thrilled to announce the special guests that will appear in the programs, including Natsuki Hanae (voice actor of Tanjiro Kamado) and Satoshi Hino(voice actor of Kyojuro Rengoku) for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice actor of Kirito) and Haruka Tomatsu (voice actress of Asuna) for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, and Kenji Akabane and Minami Tanaka for Fate/Grand Order ANIME PROJECT. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story program will feature Aoi Yuki(voice actress of Madoka Kaname), Eri Kitamura(voice actress of Sayaka Miki), Momo Asakura (voice actress of Iroha Tamaki), Sora Amamiya (voice actress of Yachiyo Nanami), and more.
TV & VideosPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Physical: stream the new Apple TV Plus series online

Breaking Bad meets Buns of Steel? That’s probably how show creator Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives) pitched this Lycra-clad dark comedy to Apple TV Plus. It’s a 10-part series set in San Diego, starring Rose Byrne as a beleaguered housewife turned business mogul thanks to the 1980s aerobic workout boom. You can watch Physical online and stream new episodes weekly, as we’ll explain further below.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Early Addition: Online Retailers Are Pivoting To Print Catalogs

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley has been taking credit for the firing of the NYPD officer who killed Eric Garner, but some insiders who spoke to the NY Times said that's not really accurate, and that as the head of the NYPD watchdog agency for a year, Wiley was less aggressive than she could've been.
Austin, TXcrossroadstoday.com

High school football allowed to be streamed online

AUSTIN, Texas — Remember how many streams and highlights were shown in last year’s CFL coverage, well expect more of that starting this year. The UIL Legislative Council approved a proposal on Tuesday that will allow Friday night high school football games to be streamed online for the 2021 season.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Unveils Team Rocket's Newest Addition

Pokemon Journeys is one of the most ambitious takes on the franchise to date, and fans are loving the series as you might understand. Over in Japan, new episodes are continuing to drop weekly, and that means good things for our heroes. Even Team Rocket is benefiting from the unique new series, and that was made clear this week when the group got a new addition.
Video GamesAS.com

Ubisoft Forward conference at E3 2021: times, stream online and how to watch

Ubisoft is ready to show and play its cards in its E3 2021 conference: Ubisoft Forward. The French company has already confirmed some of the titles that it will be showcasing. New titles include Far Cry 6 which will be launching soon after the summer on 7 October which will where there will be some room for surprises. The event, taking place on 12 June, will be the first conference of the big developers present at the convention.
Cell Phonesprovideocoalition.com

Elgato launches Stream Deck 5.0 app update

Available free to all Stream Deck device owners, the Stream Deck 5.0 app update introduces the Stream Deck Store, an online distribution platform offering plugins, icon packs, tutorial videos and more. A leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, Elgato continues to expand the options available...
ShoppingTrendHunter.com

Streaming Service Online Shops

The streaming service giant Netflix launched the Netflix.shop online store to bring franchise-focused apparel and lifestyle products to consumers. While Netflix has offered show-based apparel in the past, this new venture builds out a dedicated space to sell these items. The Netflix.shop online store will sell products associated with the streaming service's most popular shows such as The Witcher and Stranger Things. These products will be limited edition and highly collectible.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Loki: stream episode 2 online now

Returning to the small screen as we've never seen him before, the 'God of Mischief' is back and at the hands of the Time Variance Authority in his very own TV series. Finding itself placed in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, the mischievous Loki finds himself in a bind as the repercussions of stealing the Tesseract come back to bite him.
Shoppingallears.net

Disney’s Newest Designer Ears Will Be Available Online Soon!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen a whole bunch of new Disney ears released this year, and just recently the NEW Karlie Kloss Designer Ears with coding-inspired designs on them became available in Disneyland and Disney World.
TV ShowsJacksonville Journal Courier

Ranker Acquires Nerdstalgic for its Total Nerd Network Adding High Quality YouTube Content on All Things Nostalgic in Pop-Culture, TV, Movies and Streaming

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Ranker, known as the world’s leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything, has acquired the rapidly growing YouTube channel Nerdstalgic, adding more all-things-nerd and nostalgic content to its already popular Total Nerd Network of YouTube video series and Facebook channels. Nerdstalgic joins...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Best Master System Emulators for Android

This is an article about Sega's Master System best emulators for Android devices, so let's talk about the Master System. Sega released the console (as Sega Mark III) in Japan in 1985, a year later in North America and in 1987 in Europe as a direct competitor to Nintendo Entertainment System, aka NES, aka the Famicom.
Internettopwirenews.com

Be.Live Shares Six Live Streaming Trends for 2021

KYIV, UKRAINE / JUNE 21, 2021 / The live video streaming industry increased by 99% in 2020, according to a StreamElements report. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, many businesses turned to live streaming to engage with their customers. Live streaming platforms and live apps have been popping up left and right to cater to the different industries and types of content. The industry’s growth has also paved the way for new trends or has made previously obscure content mainstream. Be.Live shares six note-worthy live streaming trends for 2021.
Visual Artaithority.com

WindowSight Revolutionizes the Art World – Streaming Art on TV

Delivering HD Art Digitally and Paying Artists Equitably. WindowSight, a visual arts streaming platform, announced the general availability of its app and streaming service, including the newest addition of video art and a free option for users. WindowSight streams HD art on smart TVs and integrates a unique and equitable revenue system for artists. WindowSight is the only platform displaying both HD video and still images of world renowned artists including World Press Photo Award winners; John Stanmeyer, Steve Winter, Christian Ziegler and award winning illustrators such as John Holcroft and Nick Lowndes.