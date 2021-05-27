VTubers Are the Newest Addition to the World of Online Streaming
Instead of revealing their actual faces, these streamers use a virtual representation of themselves — and they’re making big waves in the let’s play community. In 2020, the world of VTubers — virtual YouTubers — blew up in the United States, with some creators gaining millions of subscribers. VTubers are essentially YouTubers who stream video games or blog through a virtual character with the aid of a motion detector that captures the creator’s movement. The idea behind this practice is that the creators often want to remain anonymous while still pursuing an online presence.studybreaks.com