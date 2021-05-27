VTubers Are the Newest Addition to the World of Online Streaming

Ubisoft is ready to show and play its cards in its E3 2021 conference: Ubisoft Forward. The French company has already confirmed some of the titles that it will be showcasing. New titles include Far Cry 6 which will be launching soon after the summer on 7 October which will where there will be some room for surprises. The event, taking place on 12 June, will be the first conference of the big developers present at the convention.