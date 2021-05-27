Cancel
Oklahoma State

Moore basketball standout Aaliyah Moore is repeat recipient of Gatorade Award as Oklahoma player of the year

By Mike Brown
Tulsa World
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaliyah Moore, a 6-foot-3 senior from Moore High School, has repeated as Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for the state of Oklahoma. Moore averaged 25.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots, helping lead the Lions to a 16-9 record. She also shot 54% from the field and 77% from the foul line in 19 games before hip surgery forced her to miss the Class 6A postseason.

