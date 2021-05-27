Invited to a party this weekend? Ask yourself three questions

“I am sorry. I have realized my mistake. I was foolish to let you go. Please come back. You are the one for me.”. These are the dialogues exchanged between my boyfriend and me two years after our breakup. I had dreamt of this conversation for almost two years. I know you have been dreaming of this very moment, even praying for it. And they have come back to you now. They are sorry and are promising they would change. But hold them on for a day longer. For right now, it doesn’t matter if you go back to them or not. What matters is your utmost clarity on the situation. You need to very sure before taking them back.