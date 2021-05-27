Michigan Senator Leads Government Effort to Ignore Marketplace And Choose Domestic Vehicle Energy Type In Future

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) tells Brian Kilmeade that Rep Moulton & Rep Ocasio-Cortez saying that the fossil fuel industry and lobbyists opposition are the reason why high speed rails are not being built is fiction. Lummis says it is the democrat party that has been a road block for high speed rails and points to democrat run California as an example of having ridiculous criteria for permits that has led to outrageous costs of building high speed rails. On infrastructure, Lummis says a bipartisan group of senators have put together something that is intriguing to fiscal conservatives and republican and democrat centrists focusing on legitimate infrastructure. It is the far left of the democrat party that is objecting because they want a more expansive term to define things as infrastructure that are not infrastructure at all.