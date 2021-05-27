Michigan Senator Leads Government Effort to Ignore Marketplace And Choose Domestic Vehicle Energy Type In Future
OFFICIAL: Stabenow’s Says Bill to Help Manufacturers Make Clean Energy Technology and Create Good-Paying Jobs Passes the Senate Finance Committee. WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new bill to help transition manufacturers to a clean energy economy and address the semiconductor shortage crisis passed the U.S. Senate Finance Committee today. The Clean Energy for America Act included U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s bipartisan legislation to provide a 30% tax credit for manufacturers to retool or build new facilities to produce advanced energy technologies including batteries and semi-conductors. The bill incentivizes manufacturers in Michigan to create jobs that draw on existing skilled workforces and reinvest in communities experiencing high unemployment.www.theautochannel.com