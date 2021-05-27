Charles David "Chuck" Flowers, 82

BLOOMINGTON — On May 18, 2021, the world lost a special man. Charles David Flowers, 82, was born on April 29, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chuck (also known as Dave to his siblings and extended family) was a pioneer in the field of computing, where his career spanned 40 years. It was a career he happened into as a mathematics major at Indiana University, where in 1963, he took the first and only course in computer science. His professor then offered him a job at the newly established Indiana Research Computing Center, where he worked for 26 years as a systems analyst before transferring to a similar role at IUPUI in Indianapolis until his retirement in 2004.