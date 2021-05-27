BLOOMINGTON — Thomas J. Rillo, 93, of Bloomington passed away on May 25, 2021. He was born August 28, 1927 in Summit, New Jersey to Theodore and Louise Rillo, who were Italian immigrants. Tom grew up in Summit and was a talented athlete — participating at the varsity level in football, basketball, and track. He was a state finalist in the javelin and discus. After high school in 1945, he entered the Army Air Corps and was trained in high altitude radar, eventually being assigned to a weather reconnaissance unit in Boca Raton, Florida. After surviving hurricanes and a plane crash, he moved on to attending Panzer College (now Montclair State University) in Montclair, New Jersey, majoring in Physical Education and Exercise Physiology. After graduation, Tom became a physical education teacher and coach at Summit and Millburn High Schools. His next teaching position was assistant professor and coach at Montclair State University, where he taught physical education classes and coached varsity soccer and wrestling. In addition, he taught outdoor education classes for teachers and accompanied college students to the New Jersey State School of Conservation for field experiences with an emphasis on outdoor teaching techniques. Later, Tom earned a master’s degree from Seton Hall University and also did graduate studies in outdoor education at New York University. His time in New York City provided him the opportunity to meet anyone from notable Greenwich Village folk singers to Joseph Pilates.