USDA expanding Conservation Reserve Program

By Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network
kmaland.com
 28 days ago

(KMAland) -- The USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program continues to get bigger. USDA’s goal is to enroll up to 4 million new acres in CRP by raising rental payment rates and expanding the number of incentivized environmental practices allowed under the program. Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says CRP is...

www.kmaland.com
Mount Union, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

MU awarded funds from USDA program

Mount Union Borough was selected as one of 16 municipalities and entities in Pennsylvania to receive a portion of the $955,730 in grants and loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The borough was awarded a $40,000 grant, plus a $12,800 loan...
AgriculturePosted by
northfortynews

USDA to Invest in Conservation Assistance for Drought-Impacted States

In response to historic drought conditions, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering $41.8 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to help agricultural producers in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Oregon alleviate the immediate impacts of drought and other natural resource challenges on working lands. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will make available this funding through Conservation Incentive Contracts, a new option available through EQIP. Signup for this targeted funding begins today, and NRCS will accept applications through July 12, 2021.
AgriculturePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Natural Resources Conservation Service-Nebraska: USDA Funding Available to Help Control Soil Erosion on Cropland

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Farmers know when they lose soil, they lose profits. Preventing soil erosion is good for the environment and for producers' bottom line. farmers control erosion on their cropland. This funding is available through the Highly Erodible Land Treatment Initiative under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Eligible producers have until.
AgricultureWOWO News

Soybean Growers Applaud Climate Solutions Act

The Senate has passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act, and soy growers are pleased! The bipartisan bill designed to better manage and support carbon markets would make it easier for farmers and others to navigate the carbon market industry. Kevin Scott, American Soybean Association (ASA) president and soybean farmer from...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Invests $185 Million to Improve Rural Community Facilities

NAFB – The Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced funding for rural facilities and essential services in rural America. USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, benefiting three million rural residents. Specifically, USDA is investing in 233 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Of these, 74 awards, totaling $4 million, will help communities with their long-term recovery efforts following natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. USDA Rural Development undersecretary Justin Maxson says, “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital.” More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.
AgricultureStuttgart Daily Leader

USDA opens signup for CLEAR30, expands pilot to be nationwide

WASHINGTON – Landowners and agricultural producers currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now have a wider opportunity to enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding CLEAR30 – a water-quality focused option available through CRP – to be nationwide now.
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA conducting annual resource survey of farmers, ranchers

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey. The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage and various farm production characteristics. ARMS also collects detailed information on production practices, costs and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy.
Agriculturepanolian.com

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.
AgricultureSealy News Onlines

USDA unveils grant program

June 15, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal unveiled a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural communities identify and maximize...
Kentucky Statelaruecountyherald.com

USDA Reminds Kentucky Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

Agricultural producers in Kentucky who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) office by July 15th for most crops. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by...
AgricultureLa Crosse Tribune

USDA announces dates for CRP General, Grasslands signups

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set a July 23 deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20. This year, USDA updated both signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Montana FSA crop acreage report due date approaching

BOZEMAN — Agricultural producers in Montana who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office before the applicable deadline. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable...
Economywyomingnewsnow.tv

USDA program helps “R.I.S.E.” economic clusters in rural areas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As federal money pours in to help infrastructure, a grant program ensures rural areas get the help they need. The Wyoming USDA Rural Development branch is a state agency with programs that focus on 5 main business areas; business, loan guarantees, revolving loan funds, and rural development. Additionally, under this umbrella, they have 38 various programs combined.
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

The Agriculture Department announced additional COVID relief

The Agriculture Department announced additional COVID relief now that the Food Box program has ended. StoneX Dairy’s Director of Dairy Market Insight, Nate Donnay, reported details in the June 14 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. Up to $1 billion will be allocated, including $500 million in American Rescue Plan funding, in...
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: USDA announces additional pandemic assistance payments

On June 15, the USDA announced additional aid to farmers and other agricultural entities as part of the Pandemic Assistance to Producers (PAP) program. In March, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion for the PAP program as part of the overall $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress late in 2020. USDA utilized the latest round of PAP program funding to especially target farmers and ranchers that did not previously qualify for aid through other coronavirus assistance programs, as well as to assist beginning, socially disadvantaged and small-to-medium sized farm operations.
Economywslmradio.com

Farm Service Agency Now Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2, 2021.
Agriculturedewittobserver.com

USDA opens signup for water quality program

Landowners and agricultural producers enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) now can enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, and Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The USDA is expanding this water-quality focused program to be nationwide now. CLEAR30 provides an opportunity for producers to build on their...
Agriculturewhitehallledger.com

USDA Launches Grant Program to Help Expand Regional Economies and Create High-Wage Jobs in Distressed Rural Communities

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal unveiled a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural communities identify and maximize local assets...