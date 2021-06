Juneteenth is a day to remember. The Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, but not immediately implemented. General Gordon Granger led thousands of federal troops to Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people in Texas.